While confronting her husband who is not identified in the report by ZW News , she makes a complaint about his poor sexual performance.

"You have been lying claiming that you are impotent, but you are busy with your girlfriend.

"You are even failing to support your five children because of this woman.

"Today, I will teach you a lesson," the woman is quoted while addressing her husband.

The lover Carol Matanga claims she is unaware of the husband's marital status.