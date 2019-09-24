Adenike, whose address was not provided, is charged with attempted murder on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

The prosecutor, Insp. Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the Court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 9 at Ado-Ekiti.

Bankole said that the defendant attacked 63-year-old mother-in-law, Mrs Comfort Olowookere.

The victim was still in coma as at the time of filing this report.

Olasunkanmi said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the Court to remand the defendant in prison pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, remanded the defendant and adjourned the case until Oct. 17 for mention.