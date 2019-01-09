According to Daily Sun SA, the South African woman forced the girlfriend to confess and also told to do some house chores as atonement.

In a video she recorded, the alleged girlfriend was given cloth and bucket and told to scrub the floor.

"You want to be the woman of the house? Then do the chores as a wife. I want these blankets clean," said the wife as she ordered the girlfriend to wash the bed sheets on which she slept with her husband.

The girlfriend was also told to announce that she sleeps around with married men who have kids.