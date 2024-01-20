Wife drags husband to court for throwing her out of matrimonial home

She said this in a divorce petition she filed against him in the court.

”Some time ago, I visited my ex-boyfriend’s mother and people lied to my husband that it was my ex-boyfriend that I visited,” she said.

“When my husband came back home he threw me and my belongings out of the house. I tried to explain things to him but he wouldn’t listen.”

She told the court that their relatives intervened and tried to reconcile them.

“It is on these grounds that I seek for divorce,” she said.

The respondent, who is a welder, was present in the court but denied the allegations.