Wife drags husband to court for throwing her out of matrimonial home

News Agency Of Nigeria

The trial judge advised the couple to explore reconciliation and adjourned the matter until Jan. 31, for a hearing.

Wife drags husband to court for throwing her out of matrimonial home [GlobalTimes]

She said this in a divorce petition she filed against him in the court.

”Some time ago, I visited my ex-boyfriend’s mother and people lied to my husband that it was my ex-boyfriend that I visited,” she said.

“When my husband came back home he threw me and my belongings out of the house. I tried to explain things to him but he wouldn’t listen.”

She told the court that their relatives intervened and tried to reconcile them.

“It is on these grounds that I seek for divorce,” she said.

The respondent, who is a welder, was present in the court but denied the allegations.

The trial judge, Thelma Baba, advised the couple to explore reconciliation and adjourned the matter until Jan. 31, for a hearing.

