Wife drags husband to court for throwing her out of matrimonial home
The trial judge advised the couple to explore reconciliation and adjourned the matter until Jan. 31, for a hearing.
Recommended articles
She said this in a divorce petition she filed against him in the court.
”Some time ago, I visited my ex-boyfriend’s mother and people lied to my husband that it was my ex-boyfriend that I visited,” she said.
“When my husband came back home he threw me and my belongings out of the house. I tried to explain things to him but he wouldn’t listen.”
She told the court that their relatives intervened and tried to reconcile them.
“It is on these grounds that I seek for divorce,” she said.
The respondent, who is a welder, was present in the court but denied the allegations.
The trial judge, Thelma Baba, advised the couple to explore reconciliation and adjourned the matter until Jan. 31, for a hearing.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng