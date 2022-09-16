RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Wife drags husband to court for allegedly denying her s*x

News Agency Of Nigeria

A business woman Monica Gambo, on Friday dragged her husband Yakubu Gambo before a customary court in Nyanya Abuja, for denying her “conjugal rights”.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

Recommended articles

“My husband has taken to an adulterous life and brings all his lovers to the house to commit adultery with them.

“He denied and starved me of my conjugal rights and I cannot continue to live with him,” she said.

She also told the court that her husband had been threatening to kill her and take over her property.

She, however, begged the court to dissolve her marriage and issue an order to her husband to vacate her property.

The respondent Yakubu Gambo, who is a tailor, was present in court and denied the allegations.

The presiding Judge Shitta Mohammed, however, adjourned the matter until Sept. 20 for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku didn't travel for medical reasons - Aide

Atiku didn't travel for medical reasons - Aide

ASUU Strike: Again, Buhari meets Pro-Chancellors of universities

ASUU Strike: Again, Buhari meets Pro-Chancellors of universities

Why we spend so much to conduct elections — INEC

Why we spend so much to conduct elections — INEC

Climate change: FG unveils Nigeria Cooling Action Plan

Climate change: FG unveils Nigeria Cooling Action Plan

Kano Govt approves N304m for state university’s academic staff allowances

Kano Govt approves N304m for state university’s academic staff allowances

Suspected gunmen kill member of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in Ebonyi

Suspected gunmen kill member of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in Ebonyi

Zulum empowers 1,000 Biu youths with N100m

Zulum empowers 1,000 Biu youths with N100m

Court sacks Zamfara PDP Governorship candidate

Court sacks Zamfara PDP Governorship candidate

Insecurity: Students in Kaduna decline school resumption

Insecurity: Students in Kaduna decline school resumption

Trending

Woman rescued from Saudi Arabia accosts agent

Drama at airport as woman rescued from Saudi Arabia meets agent who ‘trafficked’ her (video)

Dr. Charles Mensah Cofie

S*x with intense orgasm can affect your eye - Ophthalmologist cautions

Court convicts siblings

Siblings break down in tears after being sentenced to life imprisonment

Apostle Solomon Leonard Baidoo

I've been to heaven several times and saw God — Ghanaian pastor reveals