My herbalist husband curses me, gives ₦200 as feeding allowance - Wife tells court

News Agency Of Nigeria

Her husband has also restricted her from having any friends in the neighbourhood for no reason.

Wife begs court to save her from ill-tempered, irresponsible husband
Wife begs court to save her from ill-tempered, irresponsible husband

Oguntade in her petition told the court: "My life took a turn for the worse since I moved in with Ganiu because of his temper. He is hot-tempered and irresponsible”.

She added that her estranged husband also kept monitoring her affairs.

"My lord, Ganiu, who is a herbalist has restricted me from having any friends in the neighbourhood for no reason.

"He has sent six other wives packing. I am the seventh wife he has married.

"I have no child with Ganiu because he is always cursing me.

"Worst still, he gives me only ₦200 as daily feeding allowance, so, I basically live eating rice and beans that I sell,” Oguntade told the court.

However, Ganiu was not in court to respond to the allegations levelled against him. The bailiff tended evidence of several hearing notices he had served on the respondent before the court.

Delivering his judgment, the President of the court, S.M. Akintayo, held that the union between Oguntade and Ganiu was invalid and could not be described as a marriage that conformed with native laws and customs.

"Therefore, there is no marriage to be dissolved between the petitioner and the respondent due to the absence of payment of bride price and proper handing over of the bride.

"Since Shakirat has indicated that she is no longer willing to continue with the cohabitation, she is free to go.

"Also, the respondent is restrained from harassing, threatening, disturbing and interfering with the private life of the petitioner”, Akintayo ruled.

