26-year-old Hajara told the court that she was ready to divorce her husband, Aliyu Muhammad, through redemption otherwise known as 'Khul'i' as she is no longer interested in their marriage.

The defendant while responding to the demand of the complainant, asked the court to give them time to discuss the matter with their parents for settlement.

After listening to both parties, the judge, Malam Musa Sa’ad-Goma, asked the complainant if she agrees with the demand of the defendant and she responded in the affirmative.

He further adjourned the matter to January 24, for both parties to present the result of their discussion.

Khul'i, which is a type of divorce permitted in Islam, allows the wife to return the dowry paid by her husband to end their marriage.