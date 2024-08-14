Wife begs court to end 10-year-old marriage due to absence of love

The Judge, Mohammed Wakili dissolved the marriage according to Islamic Law, following Shuaibu’s prayer for divorce on the ground that the marriage lacked love.

Wakili ordered Shuaibu to observe “Iddah” which is a three-month waiting period before contracting another marriage. Earlier, Shuaibu told the court that she got married to the respondent under Islamic Law and that she had yet to have a child.

She said that the marriage had broken down irretrievably, saying, "I pray the court to grant my request for a divorce due to lack of love.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The respondent owes me ₦100,000 which I want him to pay back,” she said.

Responding, Zubair asked the court to grant Shuaibu’s request, saying, “I divorced her once in June 2023. I consent to her request before the court