Widow drags Sharia judge to court for demolishing her house, abuse of power

The complainant through her counsel A.Y. Ladan of Messr Zaitun Chambers said the direct criminal complaint was hinged on criminal conspiracy, acting contrary to law by a public officer and mischief.

Ladan in the suit alleged that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 58, 59 and 312 of the Penal Code, Laws of Kaduna State.

“As a judge, he caused the demolition of the house of the complainant in an abuse of power by making an order contrary to the Law during the pendency of the complainant’s motion before the court.

“The 1st Defendant conspired with the 2nd Defendant to cause the demolition of the House of the complainant at Kwarin Gugau Magume, Tudun Wada Zaria without jurisdiction.

“He also deceived the complainant's counsel that he will hear the motions on February 21.

“Before the date, the defendants invited Thugs and civil defence without notice to the complainant to destroy the house of the widow and her children,’’ the complainant alleged.

The complainant said she was never made to be a party in the case between her late husband (Late Alhaji Abdu Salihu) and the second defendant. The complainant also alleged that the Upper Shariah Court Judge refused to follow the necessary procedure to join the complainant and her children as parties in the case.