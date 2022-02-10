Widow drags brother in-law to court for accusing her of infidelity.

“Whenever my late husband’s brother see me with my suitors, he calls me names and accuses me of infidelity.“

She also told the court that her in-laws threw her out of the house her husband built.

The petitioner also told the court her in-laws took her children from her.

The respondent, Ekene, who is a farmer, denied the allegations.

”Nobody threw her out of the house. She just packed her things and moved to an unknown place.

“I am praying to the court to give me custody of my late brother’s children because their mother is already in another relationship with another man,“ he said.