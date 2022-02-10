The petitioner, who resides in Jikwoyi, Abuja, in the divorce petition said: ”my husband died in 2018. I mourned him so much because I loved him. After that period of mourning, I started having suitors.
Widow drags brother in-law to court for accusing her of infidelity
A businesswoman, Mrs Stella Ekweke, on Wednesday dragged her brother in-law, John Ekene before a Customary court in Jikwoyi, Abuja for accusing her of infidelity.
“Whenever my late husband’s brother see me with my suitors, he calls me names and accuses me of infidelity.“
She also told the court that her in-laws threw her out of the house her husband built.
The petitioner also told the court her in-laws took her children from her.
The respondent, Ekene, who is a farmer, denied the allegations.
”Nobody threw her out of the house. She just packed her things and moved to an unknown place.
“I am praying to the court to give me custody of my late brother’s children because their mother is already in another relationship with another man,“ he said.
The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau adjourned the matter until Feb 28, for cross examination and hearing.
