Widow cries out as stepson locks her out of late husband’s house

It was gathered that Abosede got married to late Rafiu Igbalajobi on December 7, 2013, as his third wife, but two years after the demise of the latter, Lukmon has been denying her access to their house.

According to Abosede, the 33-year-old refused her from gaining access to the property because she had no child for the deceased, adding that he’s threatening her life.

Her words: “My life is under threat and I have made reports to the police after which he was arrested, yet nothing came out of the arrest. Family members always begged on his behalf.

“I got married to Rafiu, who was Lukman’s father, and since I married him, there had been no peace for me in the family.

“Lukman especially has been at the forefront of sending me out of my matrimonial home, saying I should move out of his father’s house.”

Denying the allegations, Lukman said his accuser is peddling lies against him, adding that the house in question doesn’t belong to his late father.

“She took this matter to Kam Salem House Police Unit and accused me of crimes that I did not know anything about. All I know is that she wants to keep that property. It belongs to our grandfather and not even our father.

“I have never threatened her and I will never do that. Yes, I padlocked the house because she refused to move out of that building. We have left that house for a developer and moved to Abeokuta, but she refused to vacate the place,” he explained.