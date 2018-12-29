The National Identification Number (NIN) is probably the single most important piece of government-issued identification a Nigerian citizen can have.

It is definitely the most valuable piece of ID that is valid for any form of transaction and also identifies you as a legal citizen

The National Identification Number is an eleven-digit number issued to every citizen and legal resident from age 0 under section 27 of the National Identity Management Commission Act.

Although its primary purpose is to track individuals for Social Security purposes, the National Identification Number has become in actuality, a national identification number for taxation and other purposes.

When and Why You Need a National Identification Number

When opening a bank account with any financial institution. The federal government has requested banks to obtain customers’ National Identification number.

It is more valid than your Bank Verification Number because all details about you are tied to it. Financial institutions will use your NIN to manage your account.

When applying for a passport, Federal law requires you to provide a National Identification number. If you don’t have a NIN, expect delays in processing your application as there will be time wastage in verifying documents to properly identify you in order to access the services you require.

To get a driver’s license, voter’s registration, insurance services, land transactions and payment of taxes, you need a NIN; you have to provide it when you apply for these services.

When applying for a federal loan, the government will use your National Identification number to make sure you’re eligible.

In applying for certain types of public assistance, It helps to confirm which individuals are in actual need of particular Government services, e.g. age and retirement confirmation for pensioners.

The National Identification number helps to identify people and make sure they aren’t claiming benefits that they aren’t entitled to.

If enrolling for Health care services, the National Identification Number ensures you are properly identified when receiving health services, e.g. verifying the actual blood types of blood donors at hospitals.

Your National Identification Number (NIN) is used to tie together all records about you – demographic data, fingerprints, head-to-shoulder facial picture, other biometric data and digital signature – in the National Identity Database making it relatively easy to confirm and verify your identity when you engage in travels and transactions.