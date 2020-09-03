If Malaria is not effectively treated, it can lead to further complications like a severe relapse for the patient.

Maybe you’ve been there: trying one prescription after another, battling Malaria symptoms that seem to return just when you think you’re getting better. Unfortunately, there are various reasons for a malaria relapse

In this educational post, Nimartem, a leading anti-malaria drug brand in Nigeria highlights factors that are responsible for the recurring Malaria fever that you may have experienced before and a lasting solution.

Delay in Getting Treatment

Not responding to early symptoms of Malaria or choosing to self-medicate places you at the great risk of a severe fever attack that could result in coma or fatality.

Choosing Substandard Drugs

Some people make the mistake of purchasing malaria drugs that are substandard or fake due to their cheaper prices. However, this is very dangerous and can cause health complications with costly repercussions. To avoid this, be sure to purchase drugs only from trusted pharmacies.

Weak Action Drugs

The potency of malaria drugs differ, and this can affect your effective recovery from a malaria attack. For the best results, it is important to use a trusted Anti-Malaria brand like Nimartem with proven efficacy over many inferior drugs.

Wrong Dosage

The dosage of a drug affects its efficacy and safety profile. Not taking the required dose at prescribed intervals can lead to suboptimal treatment and eventual relapse. Also, not completing a treatment regimen can cause relapse and resistance to drugs. For the best results, complete your dose at the right interval under appropriate conditions. For instance, Nimartem should be taken with a fatty meal, while antioxidants like multivitamins and fruits should be avoided during treatment.

Why Nimartem should be your first choice for Malaria treatment

Nimartem - Your Effective Champion Against Malaria

Nimartem combines two highly potent Anti-Malaria agents: Artemether and Lumefantrine to cause rapid and long-lasting action in terminating malarial parasites from the body. Its efficacy ensures treatment is fully completed within three days. Nimartem is affordable and available in drug stores and pharmacies across the country.

Beat Malaria once and for all. Get Nimartem today.

