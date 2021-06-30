Why is everyone angry? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

The roads in my estate during the rainy season are as brown as chocolate, wet like swamps, and sticky as mud.

But that didn’t stop me.

A shapes biscuit, please. I ordered from a woman whose face I’ve become very familiar with.

I didn’t even wait for my change before I began munching. As I strode back to my crib.

My attention suddenly diverted from my belly to the scene unfolding before my eyes.

Far away in front of my apartment building, there was a fight.

A young man and a lady.

I hastened my steps.

As I got closer, I realised it was no fight. It was a hands-down beating.

The young man (probably in his mid 20’s) was using his fists on the lady.

With my opened biscuits in my pockets, I hastened my steps to the scene.

As I stretched my legs inches apart. I slowed down due to the broad puddles of water I had to find my way around.

By the time I arrived at the solid ground. A few people were on the scene which probably prompted the Guy to halt his rage and the girl’s to ignite hers as she lay curses on him.

The few people around were a woman who appeared to be the guy’s mom, her driver and one of the estate security men.

I paused still watching the guy panting from his punching session and the girl reporting what led to their brawl to this woman who was a mother figure. By the way, the estate security man stood motionless like me; a regular passerby.

As their arguments continued, it hit me.

However petty or grave the reason for their altercation was, wasn’t the reason the young man went beast mode on the lady.

Here is the main reason.

Every individual has a certain level of accumulated anger that is dangerously suppressed. Now when this ‘anger’ is not handled positively, it leads to outbursts. Oftentimes on people that don’t deserve it.

I do not write this to vilify anger. Anger is natural. It’s an essential part of a human emotional wheel. But how does one manage ‘Anger’ that it doesn't 1), Result to hurt and pain for others 2), Trigger a bitter cycle that is so backward.

I wish I had the answers. However, before attempting to solve a problem we must first admit its existence and have conversations about it.

People are angry. Gen-Zs are angry. Millennials are angry. The Baby-Boomers are angry. Even Kids are angry. Why?

Borrowing a line from Bob Dylan’s classic “Blowing in the wind”

Why is everyone angry? The answer my friend is blowing in the wind and our beating hearts if we listen closely with all sincerity.

Now I’m back in my room, I take a few steps to the mirror to interrogate myself. What do I have reserved anger about? The anger I’ve numbed inside me that’s sure to explode someday, any day. How can I address it right here right now! so I don’t lash out and hurt someone that doesn’t deserve it.

I stare at my reflection. And then the answer slips in, quietly yet so loud echoing in my head.

‘Everything’.

