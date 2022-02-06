RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Why I lost interest in pursuing SAN title - 80-year-old lawyer

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Akwa Ibom born lawyer questioned the requirements for awarding the SAN title in Nigeria.

Pa Umoekeyo Abasiene Uno. [Punch]
Pa Umoekeyo Abasiene Uno. [Punch]

An 80-year-old legal practitioner, Pa Umoekeyo Abasiene Uno, has opened up on why he lost interest in pursuing the most coveted Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title.

Recommended articles

The octogenarian, who hails from Akwa Ibom state, decried the latent injustice and favouritism that characterised the award of the SAN title in Nigeria.

While speaking to Punch in an interview, Uno recalled the incidents that discouraged him from aspiring for the legal title.

He blamed his lack of interest on the Nigerian factor phenomenon that has pervaded all aspects of the Nigerian society including the court system.

He said: "I’ve lost interest in pursuing the SAN thing. The Nigerian factor plays out in everything, even the court system. Imagine what is happening at the Supreme Court. I tried to have my own position, it didn’t work out."

"I had a lawyer from Mbo origin in Oron, who went to court and asked that they should render account on local government (funding). Assam Assam was in that case and I raised a very vital issue that an individual could not show up at the Supreme Court for the first time and demand that.

"The Supreme Court agreed with me. But they didn’t allow me to use that case as a key case (in applying for SAN title) because they said they didn’t give a considered judgment. But that wasn’t a problem for me because the objection had succeeded."

"That’s why I lost interest in pursuing the SAN thing. Since then, I don’t think I had applied again. The reality is that being a SAN doesn’t necessarily mean that one is the best lawyer in town and merely being a good lawyer does not guaranteed that one will become a SAN.

"As I told Crystal Express newspaper last year, what happened is that a senior advocate would simply recommended junior lawyers from their firm. A lot of people can confirm what I’m saying. It is a sad situation here in Nigeria," he concluded.

Uno also said he was endeared to the law profession by the beauty of debate.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno govt says no compensation for demolished Mosques, Churches

Borno govt says no compensation for demolished Mosques, Churches

Gov Ugwuanyi praises Nigerian Army for maintaining security in Enugu

Gov Ugwuanyi praises Nigerian Army for maintaining security in Enugu

2023: Group unveils Rescue Nigeria Mission for Yahaya Bello in Kano

2023: Group unveils Rescue Nigeria Mission for Yahaya Bello in Kano

Nigeria not ripe for 2 party system- CSOs

Nigeria not ripe for 2 party system- CSOs

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Emir of Jama’are is dead

Emir of Jama’are is dead

Egbin power plant resumes operations as TCN restores 180MW to national grid

Egbin power plant resumes operations as TCN restores 180MW to national grid

Religious leaders flamboyant lifestyle pushing people to seek money ritual - LASU ex-VC

Religious leaders flamboyant lifestyle pushing people to seek money ritual - LASU ex-VC

Muslim women hold hijab awareness outreach in Abuja

Muslim women hold hijab awareness outreach in Abuja

Trending

Barbershop where curvy woman kisses customers before and during haircut (video)

Barbershop where customers are kissed

Inquest: Oromoni was taken to church, not hospital - Family doctor reveals

Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly bullied to death (Guardian)

We were making a skit, not eating faeces in trending video — Imo comedians

Arinze Mbah, Solomon Mbata and Great Egbuchulam of the Funny Embassy Comedy crew in Imo.

I caught my brother’s wife having s*x with another man; should I tell him? – Man asks

Confused young man (File photo)