Timothy Adegoke: Why autopsy on late OAU PG student is delayed – Police

Opalola, however, said that the deceased’s body was deposited at UTH as against Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), which she erroneously mentioned during a radio programme “based on misinformation.”

She also said that no part of the deceased’s body was removed when it was exhumed in the presence of his family members, the police and the pathologist, as being rumoured.

“The family has indicated that they will be available on Monday for the conduct of the autopsy.

“I will like to add that the deceased’s family members were equally present when the remains of the deceased were exhumed.

“The police, a pathologist and family members of the deceased witnessed the exhumation of the body and the family members can attest to it that no body part of the deceased was missing,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adegoke was said to have travelled to Osun to sit for an examination at OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro in Ife North Local Government Area when he was declared missing on Nov. 7.

The remains of the deceased were later reportedly evacuated from a forest on Ede/Ife road by the police.