Whopping Discounts. Music. Funfair: Itel Mobile, Google shut down computer village in a colorful blast carnival

If you were in the environs of Ikeja on Thursday, 20th December 2018, then you can attest to the fact that the streets of computer village were buzzing, full of life with colorful parades and banners floating high up in the air, people dressed in bright costumes, dancing joyously and celebrating in exuberant fashion.

This is the reason for the glamorous celebration:

Africa’s customer-centric smartphone maker, itel Mobile in partnership with innovative tech company, Google, hosted the Ikeja community and its shoppers to a day of fun, excitement and throwback thrills in the 2018 edition of the annual computer village carnival with massive discounts on all itel smartphones, fantastic freebies, mega raffle draw and live performances from Nigeria’s legendary musicians, Danfo driver.

Over 2,000 spectators and shoppers went en-masse to the carnival first to participate in the itel promo of buying any itel smartphone of their choice within authorized retail stores and getting one free in return, as there’s enough smartphone for everyone to go round.

Also, itel Mobile dolled out amazing gifts such as the latest itel P32 smartphones, goodie bags, home appliances like electric kettle, pressing iron, toasting machine, blender and many more.

Besides, shoppers couldn’t miss out on the electrifying performances of Nigeria’s top-notch artistes- Danfo drivers as they thrilled the crowd to their popular old-school hit songs. It was truly amazing to watch the crowd shaku shaku and zanku to these songs.

Speaking at the event, Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Communications Manager said:

“We are a fun youthful brand and this is our way of showing loyalty within the community we operate. It goes beyond just selling our products and providing a smartphone for everyone. We seek to build a solid networking system between our existing customers and prospective ones. Nevertheless, we never forget to entertain and infuse the fun factor in everything we do.”

If you missed out on this spectacular event, here are pictures to recap all the fun moments at the itel X Google computer village carnival.