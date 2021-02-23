Should a brand still spend money establishing flash mobs? All these questions came to mind when I saw a group of people dancing across me.

Alas, they were a flash mob representing Africa’s Leading Short Video platform; Vskit. I swerved off the road and parked my car, enjoying every bit of display from these beautiful young people. I looked around me, and the number of people who stood by the road and parked their cars to watch, marveled me.

I have always known Vskit to be a platform that gives 100% supports to the African creatives, especially their constant users. Just recently, Vskit hosted her first award ceremony, gracefully titled 2021 African Short Video Creators Contest (ASVCC).

This contest ended on 24th of January, making three people emerge winners from each category. The award ceremony which is expected to hold annually will be known for its wide appreciation of artistry and creativity as far as short videos are concerned.

Who let the mobs out?

The flash mob was an interesting one in my opinion; as the group of people who performed were able to surprise and amuse the public. This lasted for about 6 minutes, and it was worth every bit of my time.

They danced, played music, and made record breaking attempts. Further research on the flash mob revealed that the performers danced to the trending songs on the Vskit application for the year 2020. It was indeed extremely rewarding for both the participants and the observers.

Witnessing the flash mob reduced the questions I had in mind. Brands who want to take up the use of flash mobs for advertising and recognition purposes definitely should not doubt its efficiency. You can view excerpts from the flash mob using this link https://www.instagram.com/tv/CLbiAGrD9vc/?igshid=m57tscssnlwf

See more pictures below

Who let the mobs out?

Who let the mobs out?

*This is a featured post.