While roommate sleep, man steals laptop, phone worth ₦450k, gets ₦100k bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

After stealing the items, the accused sold the items and converted the money to his personal use.

Elijah, who resides in Barnawa Kaduna, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and breach of trust. The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that the accused stole the laptop and cellphone belonging to his roommate Benjamin Dauda on July 10.

Leo said that the accused stole the cell phone and laptop from the room while the complainant was sleeping. The prosecutor stated that the accused sold the items and converted the money to his personal use.

“The complainant reported the matter at a police station and the defendant was arrested,” he told the court.

Leo said the offences contravened Sections 217 and 224 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

“Section 217 prescribes four four-year jail terms if found guilty while section 224 prescribes three-year jail term."

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail by Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, in the sum of ₦100,000 with a surety in like sum. Emmanuel adjourned the matter until August 18, for a hearing.

