The site provides statistics, team information, match predictions from the partner sportsbooks, live text broadcast of matches, all absolutely free of charge. The advantages of the platform:

Free service, no registration required;

Match statistics and results for hundreds of tournaments;

There is information about injuries, team line-ups and match postponements;

It is possible to compare odds of several bookmakers;

Live text broadcast and live chat for its visitors!

During the game, the platform displays the current score, goals, cards received, number of corners and shots on goal, as well as possession as a percentage. After the match, the user can view not only the match statistics, but also the important moments in the "Summary" tab.

How the platform is useful for bettors

Although, it is a purely sport stats service, it contains exactly what punters need for beneficial betting. The website has several tools to help you analyze latest football scores select promising football bets more quickly:

It shows the performance of a team and players in the season and for the last five encounters;

HT/FT (Half/Match): shows how well the team plays the halves;

Comparison of betting odds at the best international sportsbooks!

Tournament tables are available for each of the opponents, including minor leagues and youth tournaments. Most of the players have a personal profile containing their full statistics. From date of birth to transfers and number of goals. Once you know which formation the teams will play, you can orientate how the character of the match will be. If both teams will go out with a defensive tactic, we can't expect too many goals.

Irreplaceable information on head-to-head encounters. Even the greatest favourites often have a so-called "kryptonite", the underdog that stays in defense the whole match, and rips out a cherished victory in the last minutes. The teams' calendar is an important factor to consider while analyzing matches. After an exhausting game in the Champions' League or the Europa League most trainers will field their reserves for the next encounter.

