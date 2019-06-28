What you need to know about OPPO Mobile’s #LightUpTheBigScreen fan activation

The lucky fans were randomly selected for participating in a competition hosted by the brand across its social media platforms.

Asides the privilege of watching the match exclusively with Do2tun, the fans were treated to exotic meals, drinks/beverages and snacks of their choice. OPPO Nigeria fans who predicted correctly during the Predictaroo game also walked away with exciting prizes such as Buffet for 2 at a 5- star hotel in Lagos, Shopping vouchers, OPPO branded Water Bottles, Marvel Avengers Gifts, Airtime and other exciting prizes.

Here are some photos from the event:

In case you missed the first viewing, you have another chance to be a part of the next exclusive match viewing event, all you need to do is follow @opponigeria on Facebook/Instagram and @oppomobileng on Twitter for more information and updates.

About OPPO

OPPO is an innovative smartphone brand ranked top 5 in the world, according to IDC, alongside Apple, Samsung and Huawei. As at today, OPPO provides cutting edge smartphones to over 200 million people all over the world. OPPO is popular for its stylish smartphone designs, quality photography experience and the status symbol it provides to its users.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones with unparalleled photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO was the first mobile brand in the world to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first mobile brand in the world to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a selfie trend in the world.

When it comes to premium smartphone design and state-of-the-art camera technology, OPPO is a trendsetter in the global smartphone industry.

