RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Johnnie Walker made a huge post-lockdown comeback in a multi-sensory hangout that had guests treated to a Sip and Paint experience - a select sampling of Johnnie Walker highball cocktail marinated in visual art.

What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja

Hosted in true Johnnie Walker style at the Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Abuja, mixologists served diverse highball cocktails, each paired with tasty treats to match the moment.

Recommended articles

Fun was the order of the day, with dance, mingle, sip and paint at the apex of the colourful rediscovery of the world’s leading Scotch whisky.

What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja Pulse Nigeria
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja Pulse Nigeria

The highlight of the pop-up was an afterparty featuring live music and personalized highball cocktails crafted to fit the mood. At the peak of the moment, Johnnie Walker encouraged guests to find their flavors from the stellar signatory Signature serves including Johnnie Lemon, Johnnie Colada, Johnnie Peach and Johnnie Ginger. Guests could not resist flooding their social pages with super-lit snaps of the delicious Highball cocktails.

What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja Pulse Nigeria
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja Pulse Nigeria

To keep up with Johnnie Walker experiences, follow @johnniewalkerng on Twitter and Instagram. Join the conversation with #MyJohnnieHighball on social media for tasty Johnnie highball cocktail recipes.

18+ only. Drink Responsibly.

See images below:

What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja Pulse Nigeria
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja Pulse Nigeria
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja Pulse Nigeria
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja Pulse Nigeria
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja
What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturedbyJohnnieWalker

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate President threatens to expose MDAs refusing to account for public funds

Ebonyi govt begins 3-day prayer over death of 2 commissioners

Buhari’s education revolution to transform Nigeria technologically – APC

PDP slams 1 month suspension on Sen Nwaoboshi

2021 UTME: JAMB praises NIN for restoring credibility to exam

Security: Strengthen intelligence gathering in your areas, Makinde urges LG chairmen

We’ve spent N35bn on payment of pension, gratuities since 2018 – Gov Oyetola

APC appoints Gov Abiodun as chairman of Anambra primary election committee

Soludo wins Anambra APGA governorship primaries