What went down at the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball hangout in Abuja

Fun was the order of the day, with dance, mingle, sip and paint at the apex of the colourful rediscovery of the world’s leading Scotch whisky.

The highlight of the pop-up was an afterparty featuring live music and personalized highball cocktails crafted to fit the mood. At the peak of the moment, Johnnie Walker encouraged guests to find their flavors from the stellar signatory Signature serves including Johnnie Lemon, Johnnie Colada, Johnnie Peach and Johnnie Ginger. Guests could not resist flooding their social pages with super-lit snaps of the delicious Highball cocktails.