RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Gordon’s, the world’s favourite gin, was the toast of Happyness Party 2021 at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos.

What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons

Gordon’s went all out to make the experience unforgettable. Fun was the order of the day as Lagos social butterflies were pampered with a bouncy castle, cosy on-site masseuse and a lovely Glam Bar complete with henna sessions; with music performances by Klasikal, DJ Niro, DJ Showfz and DJ Vee to cap.

Recommended articles

Highlight of the party was the Gordon’s bar, mixologists kept delicious G&T cocktails flowing. Although guests were treated to the best of Gordon’s G&T, people made sure to go home with it.

With Happyness Party 2021, Gordon’s continued its series of Gordon’s at Sunset experiences for consumers to stop and end enjoy the zest of life. Keep up with @gordonsmoringa on Instagram for Gordon’s experiences and look out for #ShallWe on social media.

Drink Responsibly. 18+

Here are highlights from the party curated for you!

What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons Pulse Nigeria
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons Pulse Nigeria
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons Pulse Nigeria
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons Pulse Nigeria
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons Pulse Nigeria
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons Pulse Nigeria
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons Pulse Nigeria
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons Pulse Nigeria
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons
What went down at Happyness Party with Gordons Pulse Nigeria

----

#FeaturebyGordons

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Joint Investigation Findings say 3rd-party interference caused Nembe oil spill

Joint Investigation Findings say 3rd-party interference caused Nembe oil spill

Garba Shehu says he has beaten COVID-19

Garba Shehu says he has beaten COVID-19

Over 15,000 Nigerian nurses move to UK since 2017

Over 15,000 Nigerian nurses move to UK since 2017

Delta tops with 194 as Nigeria records 599 new COVID-19 cases

Delta tops with 194 as Nigeria records 599 new COVID-19 cases

Group urges South-East politicians to unite towards producing next President

Group urges South-East politicians to unite towards producing next President

Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers, NAFDAC warns

Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers, NAFDAC warns

Osinbajo: 'It shall be well with Nigeria'

Osinbajo: 'It shall be well with Nigeria'

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

Governor Emmanuel charges elites on community development

Governor Emmanuel charges elites on community development

Trending

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers set him ablaze

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers poured petrol on him and set him ablaze

"We lost my mother-in-law and her 2 daughters" – Groom explains bride’s sad mood to critics

We lost my mother-in-law and her 2 daughters – Groom explains bride’s sad mood

Truck crushes FRSC officer to death in Ogun

Federal Road Safety Corps. (Picture used for illustrative purpose)

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime