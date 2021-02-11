Maybe you have some leftover melted chocolate from baking, or you accidentally forgot to take your chocolate bars out of a hot car.

What to do with melted chocolate

Here are some simple uses for melted chocolate:

Roll a ripe banana in the chocolate and freeze

Use as a dipping sauce for fruits, biscuits and wafers

for fruits, biscuits and wafers Make nut and dried fruit clusters

Drizzle the melted chocolate over pie, ice cream or cake

Instead of making standard chocolate chip cookies, swirl the melted chocolate in the batter to create a different texture.

Make hot chocolate

The possibilities are endless, especially when you have superior quality Dùne chocolate to experiment with!

*This is a featured post.