Maybe you have some leftover melted chocolate from baking, or you accidentally forgot to take your chocolate bars out of a hot car.

What to do with melted chocolate
What to do with melted chocolate

Here are some simple uses for melted chocolate:

  • Roll a ripe banana in the chocolate and freeze
  • Use as a dipping sauce for fruits, biscuits and wafers
  • Make nut and dried fruit clusters
  • Drizzle the melted chocolate over pie, ice cream or cake
  • Instead of making standard chocolate chip cookies, swirl the melted chocolate in the batter to create a different texture.
  • Make hot chocolate

The possibilities are endless, especially when you have superior quality Dùne chocolate to experiment with!

*This is a featured post.