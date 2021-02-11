What to do with melted chocolate

Maybe you have some leftover melted chocolate from baking, or you accidentally forgot to take your chocolate bars out of a hot car.
Here are some simple uses for melted chocolate:
- Roll a ripe banana in the chocolate and freeze
- Use as a dipping sauce for fruits, biscuits and wafers
- Make nut and dried fruit clusters
- Drizzle the melted chocolate over pie, ice cream or cake
- Instead of making standard chocolate chip cookies, swirl the melted chocolate in the batter to create a different texture.
- Make hot chocolate
The possibilities are endless, especially when you have superior quality Dùne chocolate to experiment with!
*This is a featured post.