You want to live a life of significance; a life you can look back on and be proud of the footprints you’ve left behind. Essentially, you want to live your best life!

What exactly is the best life? If we ask you, you may say that it’s being able to live comfortably and provide for your loved ones. Or you may also say it’s having all the latest gadgets and wealth that gets you to the top of the world’s list of richest people.

What the world never tells you about living your best life!

The Waterbrook is here to redefine what living your best life means and trust us, this is something the world wouldn’t let you in on.

Here’s your chance to embark on a journey that will literally change your life and perspective! Don’t miss this special Conference – ‘Living Your Best Life: A 3-Day Journey’ which will take place from 22nd to 24th November at The Waterbrook, 56A Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

Speakers who walk the talk have been specifically selected to explore topics such as finding your identity and purpose. You will also get to engage in immersive and heartfelt praise and worship sessions…and much more.

Ministering at the Conference are Stephen & Zai Chandler, lead pastors of the fastest growing church in America, Sinach, Lanre Olushola, Pastor Tolu Ijogun, Banky W, Chidinma, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Osayi Alile, Yomi Awobokun, Mairo Ese and Nosa.

To be part of this journey, register today by visiting www.thewaterbrook.com. Admission is free, but registration is compulsory.

Come with all your questions, expect to get answers and receive what you need to start living your best life!

This is a featured post.