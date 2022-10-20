RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

What is this condition named Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

What is this condition named Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?
What is this condition named Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

We are sure that your readers are here to know about Carpel tunnel syndrome and what is the reason for its occurrence. So here let us discuss more on this topic and how to treat this condition.

What is carpal tunnel?

A carpal tunnel is a 1-inch-long narrow channel that is formed between the wrist and the hand. This tunnel is formed when the bones on the back of the wrist are covered by the thick band of the connective tissue on the front side of the palm (wrist). They contain some tendons and the median nerve. The median nerve is important to provide sensation to all the fingers and the wrist.

What is carpal tunnel syndrome?

This is a syndrome that happens when a median nerve is compressed by the surrounding tissues within the carpal tunnel that are swollen. This narrows down the carpal tunnel. This is usually caused by people who perform repetitive hand movements throughout the day.

At South Valley Neurology, they do a multi-specialty neurology practice. They treat various conditions including carpel tunnel syndrome. Their team is experienced in treating dementia, neuropathy, migraines, Parkinson’s disease, and seizure disorders. You can log in to their website southvalleyneurology.com for more details.

What are the symptoms of this syndrome?

Common symptoms that you will see in such a patient are numbness or a tingling feeling in the thumb, index, middle, or ring finger. You can also feel pain back through your arm to your shoulder. Depending on the extent of your nerve irritation you can feel that discomfort ranging from mild to severe. Often people would feel these symptoms at the night, either in one hand or in both hands. If not treated on time, you might feel a permanent weakness or numbness in that area of the hand.

What are the risk factors for this syndrome?

People who are more at risk include women who are pregnant, middle-aged or have medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, or hypothyroidism. People involved in certain jobs, which include continuous finger or wrist movements are also more prone to this syndrome.

How to treat this condition?

Depending on the severity of your condition, your doctor would recommend the following treatments:

  • Occupational therapy to make the tendons in your hands or wrists lose.
  • Use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin, ibuprofen, etc., or non-prescription painkillers to reduce pain or inflammation
  • Use of splints to immobilize the wrist
  • Give some rest to your hands and wrists for a longer time throughout your day
  • If these approaches do not work out then your doctor may recommend some surgery called the carpal tunnel release that will relieve the pressure from the nerve.

What kind of patients are evaluated for surgery?

This is suggested for patients who do not show any improvements for about 6 weeks even after giving a non-operative treatment. Patients who have constant numbness or atrophy of a thumb muscle will also be evaluated for surgery. It may include complications of surgery such as infection, development of a painful scar or injury to your median nerve.

