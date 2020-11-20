Almost all (70-90%) of the fat in Roller-Dried milk powder is free-fat.

What is Roller-Dried whole milk powder?

This means that the fat molecules in roller-dried milk are able to bond much easier than in Spray-Dried milk (which has a free fat content of 2-3%).

The high temperatures under which roller-dried milk powder is made also provokes a Maillard reaction. This means the milk sugar (lactose) and proteins react, to cause browning and a unique caramel flavor.

Particularly in the confectionery industry, Roller-Dried whole milk powder is far superior to conventional spray-dried milk powder.

At Dùne Chocolate, we only use 100% Roller-Dried Whole Milk Powder in all our milk products.

