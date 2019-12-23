What is an authentic Scotch Whisky? MacArthur’s has the answer

MacArthur’s have been making Scotch Whisky for over 140 years, so if anyone knows what a Scotch Whisky is, it must be MacArthur’s!

What Is a Scotch Whisky?

By law, it must have been distilled in Scotland (the birthplace of Whisky)

It must mature for a minimum of 3 years in wooden casks in Scotland

MacArthur’s Blended Scotch Whisky has officially launched in Nigeria and is available at stores such as Shoprite and Spar.

To deliver that unmistakable taste of authentic Blended Scotch Whisky, MacArthur's selects single malt whiskies from the four major whisky producing regions of Scotland which have been aged in oak casks in Scotland for a minimum of 3 years. These are then expertly blended with superior grain whiskies, to bring you the light, smooth, flavoured and satisfying taste of MacArthur’s Scotch Blended Whisky.

Don’t be confused by the fantastic introductory price, those that know, understand that MacArthur’s is a genuine Scotch Whisky, the equal of any Blended Scotch Whisky you can buy.

Are you one of those that know?

Join The Mac Vibe and Win Cash Prizes!

There are six cash prizes of N50,000 to be won For those that know how to enjoy the superior taste of MacArthur’s Blended Scotch Whisky!

To Win:

Share a cool photo of yourself enjoying an opened bottle of MacArthur’s Blended Scotch Whisky with friends on our Facebook or Instagram page.

Mention or tag us with the hashtag #TheMacVibe, we’ll repost it on our page.

Get your friends to like your entry on our page.

The 6 posts with the most likes and comments will each win a bottle of MacArthur's and a N50,000 cash prize!

