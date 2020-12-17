This customary December vibe leaves many fun-loving Nigerians wondering which show to attend and which ones to miss.

Even with how difficult the year has been, Nigerians are still ready to have fun.

So when Desperados rolled into town on the four distinct wheels of crazy fun, excitement, flavor and playful experimentation, there was nowhere else to be on December 12 than the EbonyLife Place, Lagos for the launch event.

What A Night! The unforgettable experience that was the Desperados launch!

If you were there then you pretty much experienced the best December 2020 has to offer in just one night.

Yes, the event was that LiT!

The Desperados team took the experience to a whole new level, with the awe-inspiring light show, with various neon body arts, cool canapes, and cold Desperados.

Coupled with stellar performances from music superstars like BadBoy Timz, Bella Shmurda and Olakira, it was non-stop excitement and non-stop turn-up.

With hype man Do2tun and top DJs on deck to rev up the crowd, there was never a dull moment.

The event was also a fun link-up for a lot of the young Nigerians (particularly the genZs and 90s kids) who could not hide their excitement at being at such an epic yet distinct event.

It’s no surprise as Desperados aims to push the boundaries reflecting its daring heritage. The tequila-flavoured beer was made out of wild experimentation and has been a game-changer among young people across the world. It’s even the number one beer brand in France.

The Desperados launch event delivered on all fronts etching the beer brand’s name in history and leaving everyone eager to see what it does next.

For all of us who were at the event, I guess Christmas came early.

*This is a featured post.