RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

We're a couple blessed with frequent problems - Divorce-seeking man tells court

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A businessman, Godwin Uloko on Thursday, told a Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa that his wife, Josephine Oyibinga does not respect him.

We're a couple blessed with frequent problems - Divorce-seeking man tells court. [NAN]
We're a couple blessed with frequent problems - Divorce-seeking man tells court. [NAN]

Uloko told the court that there is no peace in the house.

Recommended articles

“We are husband and wife blessed with frequent problems.

”She leaves the house and returns anytime she likes without any remorse,” he said.

He said that he had reported her to her family members but nothing has been done.

He said that he no longer loves his wife and nothing will ever bring them together as a couple again.

The respondent did not object to the separation and prayed the court to grant the petitioner’s prayers.

The Judge, Abubakar Tijjani, agreed to dissolve the marriage.

Tijjani ordered that they should collect their divorce certificate from the registrar’s office.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sudan sentences 6 officers to death for killing student protesters

24 soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack in Chad

Crisis trails creation of 19 LCDAs in Ekiti, as community writes Fayemi

Lagos Assembly reduces ex-governors’ pensions by 50%

2 killed as armed robbers attack banks in Osun

PDP BoT meets to resolve leadership crisis

Nigerian Army donates 2 classroom blocks to Bauchi school

NGO provides free cataract surgeries for 550 patients in Jigawa - Official

Nigeria can't be divided, our constitution has taken care of that – Ganduje