It is for the same reason that some smokers have also allegedly queued up to jostle for Indian hemp.

A hilarious video has emerged which shows a long queue of people allegedly attempting to buy marijuana.

While Pulse Ghana cannot immediately verify the authenticity of the video in circulation online, a narrator in the video who is heard speaking the Akan language Twi claimed the said wee smokers were in a mad rush to buy the narcotic herb to avoid running out of it when shops are closed.

READ ALSO: Man narrates how sex-starved female boss sacked him for rejecting her sexual advances (video)

The narrator did not reveal where exactly the video was filmed but from the look of things, the development must have occurred in a different country.

Watch the video below: