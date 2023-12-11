NDLEA accuses wedding groom of organising drug competition for guests

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, stated on Sunday in Abuja that participants were taking turns to drink a mixture of all sorts of illicit substances from a plastic bucket when NDLEA officers swooped in on them.

"The groom, Musa Gwandi who organised the drug party alongside his friends was not at the venue at the time the 25 suspects were arrested. He was, however, nabbed on Sunday, December 3 following a manhunt.

"On the same day, NDLEA operatives in Anambra intercepted a truck in which 5,612 bottles of codeine-based syrup; 57,800 capsules of tramadol and 5,100 ampoules of pentazocine injection, among others were recovered.

"The driver, Ambrose Oyamedan, conductors – Samuel Otejere and Obey Jonathan and the truck were taken into custody for further investigation.

"Also in Anambra, two ladies, Chiemenam Akusoba (25) and Chidinma Ibenwa (28), were arrested at Nnobi and Onitsha respectively on Saturday December 9.

"They were arrested for being in possession of 15.9kg of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and Indian hemp," Babafemi stated.

He added that three suspects – Monday John (50), Maryam Adang (48) and Mohammed Musa (36), were arrested in different parts of Kaduna State between December 7 and December 9.

"John was arrested with 28.4kg of Indian hemp on December 7, while Maryam was nabbed with 18.6kg of same substance on December 9.

"Also on Dec. 9, Musa, an indigene of Damagaran in Niger Republic was arrested with 34kg of Indian hemp on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway while on his way to Niger Republic," Babafemi stated.

He added that 20-year-old Adamu Nuhu was arrested on Monday, December 3 on the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Expressway while returning from Onitsha and heading to Kaduna.

Nuhu had 2,700 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 11,900 pills of tramadol in 225mg and 100mg as well as 124,000 tablets of diazepam on him when he was arrested.

"In Borno, NDLEA operatives recovered 81,975 pills of tramadol from three suspects. Two of them, Mohammed Abubakar (25) and Hassan Mohammed (25) are resident at Bayo Town.

"Soldiers nabbed the third suspect, Suleman Hamidu (27) in a follow-up operation in Mubi Town, Adamawa.

"Taye Ali (43), and Okon Peter (60), were arrested with 97kg Indian hemp at Ipele in Ondo State on December 9.

"Nnabuke Christian (29) was nabbed with 46,000 tablets of diazepam, 4,900 pills of tramadol and 6,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection at Gwagwalada area of the FCT.