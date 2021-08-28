We shouldn’t criticize ‘Documentaries of Artists’.

After watching Justin Bieber’s Youtube Originals: ‘Seasons’, Taylor Swift’s Inspiring ‘Miss Americana’, Billie Eilish heartfelt ‘The World’s a Little Blurry’, And Demi Lovato’s dark truth ‘Dancing with the devil’. These are reflective films where artists are telling us; Stop seeing us as ‘Demigods’.

But the public, the fans rather digest this, do the opposite by not only dismissing the story being told but also criticising how they tell it.

The life of an artist is always on display for the world to stare at and judge. From the music they release, their fashion choices, and political views. Everything an artist does is put on review.

Being exhausted with constant criticisms. These artists come out to express themselves in a new light. An honest, simple, humble truth. Sadly, that isn’t enough.

Most times these artists make documentaries, it is to correct a false narrative or rebrand their image, for the same society that it will criticise anyway.

Society should learn how to stop objectifying Artists or individuals in the spotlight. Enough of perceiving them as exalted entertainment entities and for the humans they are.

In ‘Miss Americana’, Taylor Swift explains, “Everyone is a shiny new toy for like two years, constantly having to re-invent, constantly finding new facets of yourself that people find to be shiny. Be new to us, Be young to us, but only in a way and the way we want and reinvent yourself but only in a way we find to be equally comforting but also a challenge for you. Live out a narrative that we find too interesting to entertain us but not so crazy that it makes us uncomfortable.``

Billie Eilish says something similar In ‘The World is a Little Blurry’ “I can’t just have one moment.”

Beneath the glist, glamour, drama, gossip that accompanies an artist’s fame and fortune. Whether it is through music, documentary or anything else, Artists should be able to demand their ‘One moment’. They deserve it!

Freelance Writer, Pop Culture Critic & Storyteller.

Reach out to me Israelnisola

