We scam and steal cars to Ghana; Sick Ghanaian lady in Germany confesses

In an open interview with Kofi TV, Yvonne shared that she and her partner were involved in various criminal activities, including credit card fraud, car theft, and trafficking stolen goods to Ghana.

“I was financially stable and earning my own money. Then I met this guy, who was a very bad person. He taught me a lot of bad things,” she began. Yvonne described how she got deeply involved in fraudulent activities, tricking banks and stealing from unsuspecting victims.

“I engaged in credit card fraud, bank fraud, car theft, and so on. My partner gets the lists from the banks, checks what the victims have in their accounts, and transfers them into theirs. I was the one placing the call to these international banks, asking for the amount they had in their accounts. They freely gave me the information because I came fully prepared, with the details of their accounts, as though I were them,” she revealed.

Yvonne also admitted to being part of a scheme where they stole cars from rental services and shipped them to Ghana. “We stole from car rental services too. I would contact these rental services, rent a car, and then hand it over to my partner to ship to Ghana,” she added.

Moreover, Yvonne disclosed that her partner used black magic, or "juju," to hypnotise and control their victims after defrauding them. “My partner was into black charms (juju) as well, so after duping the victims, he would use charms on them.”

She noted that their targets included both black and foreign individuals, particularly wealthy people, and mentioned that her partner had connections in high places, including Buckingham Palace.

Reflecting on her current situation, Yvonne believes that her illness is a punishment for her past actions. “I am currently suffering because of all the bad things I've done to people. All the things I did to people came with stress. I don't understand what happened because I was a healthy eater. I don't drink or smoke. I think it's spiritual,” she said.

When asked about her partner's whereabouts, Yvonne revealed that he abandoned her when she became ill. “When I fell ill, he abandoned me. Now he looks like a ghost,” she lamented.

In a heartfelt message, Yvonne warned the youth about the dangers of greed and the reckless pursuit of money. “I want to warn the youth. If you love money so much that you let it control you, you will end up like me. You will lose a lot of good people. I don't want anyone to follow my path. Don't chase money; be with someone who genuinely loves and cares for you. Not someone who will ruin your life,” she emphasised.