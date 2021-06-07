RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

We pray that God would have mercy on him - Benin Chief Imam mourns T.B Joshua

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdufatah Enabulele, has mourned the passing of the General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua.

Enabulele stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Benin.

According to him, the news of his death was very shocking, adding that in life, whatever has beginning must have an end.

He described Prophet TB Joshua as a great man of God, who impacted the lives of many people in Nigeria and overseas.

“He made a lot of food donations and other materials to the less privileged, so we just pray that God would have mercy on him.

“Now he has gone to join his ancestors, and nobody can question God. I urge his church to continue in that direction.

“He preached the gospel of Jesus Christ and may God have mercy on him. As for the wife and the children, may God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,“ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

