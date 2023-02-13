We are investigating Chrisland School student’s death – Police

Hundeyin said the Pen Cinema police division in Agege was handling the preliminary investigation after the incident.

He said that the Homicide Section of the State Central Investigation Department, Panti, would take over the case on Monday for discreet investigation.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has ordered the closure of the School over the death of the student.

The Commissioner for Education in Lagos, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, in a statement said that the school was closed pending the ongoing probe.

“We also note the impact of this unfortunate event on family, friends, and acquaintance of Whitney and call for calm as we assure that no effort will be spared in investigating the incident,” she stated.

NAN reports that Whitney Adeniran, a student of Chrisland School, Opebi in Ikeja branch, reportedly died during a sporting event at Agege Stadium on Thursday.

The parents of the deceased have accused the school of negligence as they continued questioning what happened to their daughter.

The family alleged that the school made no provision for emergency response at the event, hence their daughter was allegedly not administered first aid at the scene of incident.

The mother of the girl emphatically said that her girl had no pre-existing heart condition despite the doctor’s allusion to a cardiac arrest.

Earlier, the management of Chrisland School, in a statement on the incident, claimed Whitney had reported “not-too-buoyant” health on January 20, contrary to claims by her parents.

The school said it opted to take her to a health centre, and not a hospital, based on proximity considerations.

Chrisland dismissed insinuations that there was foul play in the death case while citing that she slumped in public.