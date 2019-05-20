Wazobia FM partners with Enyo Retail to fuel 1000 vehicles for free

In conjunction with Enyo Retail, a technology-driven distributor of quality fuel products, Wazobia FM is giving back to the community with an initiative called #WazobiaFuelMyMoto. This initiative aims to give listeners of Wazobia FM free fuel at a predetermined Enyo station at a given day and at a given time, all of this to be announced by the Wazobia On-Air Personality (OAP).

The CEO of Wazobia FM, Serge NOUJAIM said, “In the context of a very tough economic environment, people tune into the radio because they want to be relieved and comforted from daily struggles and simply let off steam. It is our responsibility as a station to GIVE BACK, be it in the form of entertainment, an advice, a job opportunity, providing food, restoring a family home or fixing a school roof. Creating social impact to change peoples lives for the better is our goal this 2019. To this effect we reached out and created new partnerships to help us achieve our goal, As a result we are very excited about our relationship with Enyo Retail and Supply. We want to show our appreciation to our customers, and together we’re doing just that. Through the #WazobiaFuelMyMoto initiative, we are rewarding our listeners with fuel which provides them mobility to go about their various business”.

CEO of Enyo Retail and Supply, Mr. Abayomi Awobokun, excited about the partnership stressed the need for collaborative efforts as well as leveraging the wide reach of the radio platforms in order to get across an extensive reach of customers. This campaign started on the 8th of March and has taken place at 3 locations, all at Enyo Service Filling Station; Olowo Eko, Lekki 3rd roundabout, Ikate-Lekki, and along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, Agege. In total, more than 1000 vehicles have been fueled for free.

Some of the stations On Air-Personalities were present at the locations lending a hand and making themselves available to help. Buchi, Ratata, and Ikechukwu from ‘Evening Oyoyo’ were present at the Ibeju Lekki location and Lolo from ‘Oga Madam Office’ was present at the Agege location.

Free drinks and branded gifts were distributed to the participants of the activation. This initiative will continue to roll out in other cities in Nigeria like Abuja and Kano for the rest of the year.

Wazobia FM will be giving out free fuel across stations in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Lagos for the rest of the year.

