Watch and stream YouTube videos for as low as N50 with Glo YouTube Data Plans.

With the bundle, which is split into three packages, the 1 day, 7 days and 30 days packages, Glo customers are spoilt for choice with more value for less. Subscribe with N50 get 100MB worth of data for the 1 day Data plan, the 200MB worth of data costs N100 for 7 days, while subscribers will enjoy 500MB worth of data for 30 days for just N250.