Watch and stream YouTube videos for as low as N50 with Glo YouTube Data Plans

Glo customers can now enjoy watching and streaming YouTube videos while spending less courtesy of the Glo YouTube Data Bundle.

Watch and stream YouTube videos for as low as N50 with Glo YouTube Data Plans.

With the bundle, which is split into three packages, the 1 day, 7 days and 30 days packages, Glo customers are spoilt for choice with more value for less. Subscribe with N50 get 100MB worth of data for the 1 day Data plan, the 200MB worth of data costs N100 for 7 days, while subscribers will enjoy 500MB worth of data for 30 days for just N250.

To have access to a delightful internet experience and enjoy uninterrupted connectivity from Glo to stream and watch your YouTube videos, simply Dial *777# to access these plans and subscribe to the package that suits you better.

Find Out More On: https://www.gloworld.com/ng/personal/data/data-plans

Stay Connected with Glo.

#FeaturedbyGlo

