It is simple! Discipline is their hallmark, especially as it also a Seminary.

The school was established in 1978 by the late Bishop of the Sunyani Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend James Kwadwo Owusu.

It has risen through the years to become the best school in Ghana and even produced the best WASSCE students in Ghana and West Africa on several occasions.

It has won several awards in both the Sciences and Arts to its credit.

At St. James, discipline is a tradition and key, and students are expected to at all times exhibit a high sense of discipline.

Unlike in other schools where exam malpractice seems to be the order of the day, the discipline is so high at St. James seminary that final year students reportedly go into the examination hall without shoes, belts, and underwear, all in a bit to ensure strict adherence to the rules of the exam.

The strict tradition has culminated in students themselves forming a slogan: “The tradition goes on. No shoes, no belt, no underwear Yet boys go blow!”

It is due to the high level of discipline existing in the school that makes it highly unlikely to hear about some of the widely condemned incidents that have marred the ongoing West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations at some other schools.

Hard work pays indeed!