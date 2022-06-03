RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ex-convict bags 7 years in jail for stealing phones, other valuables

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced one Waris Shoaga to seven years imprisonment with hard labour, for being in possession of stolen phones and other valuable items.

Ex-convict bags 7 years in jail for stealing phones, other valuables. (TheSun)
Ex-convict bags 7 years in jail for stealing phones, other valuables. (TheSun)

Shoaga whose address was not provided, pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and possession of stolen items.

Recommended articles

The Magistrate, Mr S. S. Sotayo, said that all the evidences presented in court had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the offence as charged.

Sotayo, however, sentence Shoaga to seven years in prison with hard labour and without option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 28 at about 2:00 p.m., at Rounder area in Abeokuta.

Rawlings, said that the defendant, who is an ex-convict, was found in possession of three phones, seven sim cards, identity cards, ATM card and Indian hemp which he could not give satisfactory account of the items.

She said that Shoaga made a confessional statement that he stole the phones and other items from different people.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant stole the phones from the shops of the owners, while he pretended to buy goods from them.

“Shoaga was apprehended by some vigilante operatives, when they saw him with a nylon bag and accosted him, but upon questioning, he could not give account of the items in his possession, which lead to his arrest,” she said.

The prosecutor, however, said that the offence contravened sections 516 and 430 of the criminal code laws of Ogun 2006.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidential primary: We didn't screen Jonathan - APC

Presidential primary: We didn't screen Jonathan - APC

FRSC says Nigerians should ride bicycle to reduce road crashes

FRSC says Nigerians should ride bicycle to reduce road crashes

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental rights suit against DSS

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental rights suit against DSS

Police disburse over N48m to families of deceased officers in Nasarawa

Police disburse over N48m to families of deceased officers in Nasarawa

Buhari salutes Comrade-At-Arms, Juventus Ojukwu at 80

Buhari salutes Comrade-At-Arms, Juventus Ojukwu at 80

6 Politicians' children who won in party primaries

6 Politicians' children who won in party primaries

APC Governors were not asked to pick consensus successor – Presidency

APC Governors were not asked to pick consensus successor – Presidency

Extradition request by the U.S. govt. not in good faith, Abba Kyari tells court

Extradition request by the U.S. govt. not in good faith, Abba Kyari tells court

Okada ban: Lagos govt records 85% compliance

Okada ban: Lagos govt records 85% compliance

Trending

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

2 Ghanaian teenagers in leaked sex tape take 20 lashes each at Wa-Naa’s palace

File photo

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death [Punch]

History made as Man rides bike from London to Lagos

Adekunle Adeyanju