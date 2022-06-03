Ex-convict bags 7 years in jail for stealing phones, other valuables

The Magistrate, Mr S. S. Sotayo, said that all the evidences presented in court had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the offence as charged.

Sotayo, however, sentence Shoaga to seven years in prison with hard labour and without option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 28 at about 2:00 p.m., at Rounder area in Abeokuta.

Rawlings, said that the defendant, who is an ex-convict, was found in possession of three phones, seven sim cards, identity cards, ATM card and Indian hemp which he could not give satisfactory account of the items.

She said that Shoaga made a confessional statement that he stole the phones and other items from different people.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant stole the phones from the shops of the owners, while he pretended to buy goods from them.

“Shoaga was apprehended by some vigilante operatives, when they saw him with a nylon bag and accosted him, but upon questioning, he could not give account of the items in his possession, which lead to his arrest,” she said.