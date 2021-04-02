This cycle will be a hybrid version with both physical and virtual classes to accommodate students from all geopolitical zones.

This call for application is open to all students currently enrolled in any tertiary institution across Nigeria. It is a 4-week learning program, designed to build the skills and knowledge of selected participants in responding to and preventing sexual and gender-based violence.

We encourage applications from passionate individuals, influencers, survivors & advocates, who are current students of any tertiary institution in Nigeria.

WARIF x Joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative: Prevention of campus sexual violence program, apply now!

Applicant must:

Dedicate a mandatory minimum of 1 hour weekly to in-person/virtual training sessions for a 4-week period

Commit to participating in group activities

Complete all course content within the stipulated time

Have a strong interest in issues relating to gender equality, preventing violence and/or community development

Application criteria

Be an enrolled approved student of any Nigerian tertiary institution

Have a valid student ID card

Be 16 years or older as of May 1st

Ensure application is completed before the deadline

Deadline: April 25, 2021

Apply here: bit.ly/WARIFEUUN2021

About the program:

The Joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative is a program focused on the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

The Prevention of Campus Sexual Violence Initiative is a project implemented by the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) sponsored by the Spotlight Initiative. The project will be based in tertiary institutions within Lagos state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to address and tackle student-related concerns with sexual and gender-based violence on their respective campuses.

This project is aimed at increasing the awareness of sexual and gender-based violence in tertiary institutions and reduce its prevalence by promoting the adoption of policies and strategies or assisting in the strengthening of these policies where they already exist to prevent these acts of violence on campuses in select tertiary institutions in Lagos. Digital and physically safe spaces will also be advocated for and implemented in institutions where possible.

The project will educate students on national laws and policies, and school policies related to gender-based violence. This will enable the beneficiaries to remain committed to supporting the government and the people of Nigeria to end sexual harassment in tertiary education institutions across the country.

Applicants who complete the virtual education classroom program would receive a certificate of completion, and stand the chance to be invited to the symposium on ending gender violence-related issues.

