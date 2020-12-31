And while video calls and text messaging have been helpful in keeping people connected, they sometimes can be limiting.

But, in spite of the odds, it is still important to find thoughtful gestures to show to our loved ones living apart from us that we care for them just as much as we would if we could be right next to them. In this article, we’re five cool and innovative gifts ideas that are perfect during this pandemic season.

Send Some Good Old Cash Gift

Want to surprise a special one? Here are 5 top trending gifts to give during the pandemic. ( Source: GIPHY)

When in doubt or not, money is that good old-fashioned gift that we can offer knowing it will be valuable. It’s also one of the easiest gifts to give when distance is a barrier because you can send it instantly, within Nigeria or across borders, even simply using an app like Chipper Cash for free with no extra charges.

Buy Group Tickets to a Virtual Experience

With most shows and concerts currently being hosted online during this period, you can cease the opportunity to give your special one the gift of a virtual experience. Grab two or more tickets to a virtual concert or a live show and wherever you both may be, you can seamlessly enjoy the adventure.

Give the Gift of Online Learning

Is your dear one passionate about a subject or has been wishing to learn a particular skill? Then what better way is there to say how much you care than investing in their personal development by enrolling them in an online course.

Foot a Bill on their Behalf

Another gift idea that is just as simple as the previous is paying for a loved one’s bill. You never know, saving them some cash on their cable TV subscription, electricity or other utility bills could just be the sweetest gesture especially at a time like this when we’re spending more time at home.

Keep it Simple with Airtime and Data Gifts

Sometimes, it’s good to keep a gift simple, because at the end of the day, it’s the thought that matters most. If simple is the way you want to go, then sending some airtime or data to your loved one is a perfect idea.

