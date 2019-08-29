A 25-year-old vulcanizer, Abubakar Isah, on Thursday appeared in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing of 17 inverter batteries belonging to MTN worth N1.5 million

Isah, who resides in Karu, Abuja, is charged with three counts of joint act, criminal trespass and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Vincent Osuji, told the court that the complainant, Peter Akpoghol, the security supervisor attached to Europol Security Company, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, on July 27.

He alleged that, the defendant and one other conspired and trespassed into the MTN mask located at old CBN quarters karu Abuja and stole seventeen inverter batteries worth N 1,513,000.

Osuji said that efforts to recover the stolen items and arresting of fleeing suspect is still in progress.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 80, 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Mohammed adjourned the case until Sept. 11, for hearing.