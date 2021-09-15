RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Vulcaniser jailed for abandoning, failing to provide for wife, 8 kids

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict abandoned his wife and eight children for more than four years.

He was jailed with an option of fine
He was jailed with an option of fine

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Wednesday sentenced a vulcaniser, Usman Abdullahi, to three months imprisonment for failing to carry out court order to provide for his family.

Recommended articles

The judge, Murtala Nasir, had earlier ordered Abdullahi to provide for his family.

Nasir sentenced Abdullahi to one month imprisonment for disobeying court order or to pay a fine of N10,000.

Nasir also ordered Abdullahi to pay N120,000 for his family's upkeep or be sentenced to another two months in the facility.

"The court has given you all the chances to make amends and cater for your family. We have exhausted all the options we have just to enable you to at least provide food and shelter for your family," the Judge said.

Earlier, the complainant, Zainab, Abdullahi's wife, told the court that he abandoned her and eight children for more than four years.

"I have been providing for upkeep of the family for about five years. He stopped coming to our house over those years and even married another wife. I begged for divorce and he refused to oblige me.

"Over the years, the landlord has issued us eviction notices," she said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Workers stranded as Edo begins enforcement of COVID-19 vaccination card

Senate passes bill to establish medical sciences varsity in Iyin-Ekiti

Lawan swears in Jarigbe as Senator

Buhari to address UN General Assembly September 24

Civil servants barricade State Secretariat in Calabar, protest 3 years of unpaid salaries

'No vaccination card, no entry,' Edo Government imposes vaccine mandate

Buhari will make final decision on sending Abba Kyari to face fraud charges in US

FG threatens to punish sellers, buyers of fake COVID vaccination cards

UniBen has been closed as students protest new N20,000 charge

Trending

Video of Legon student moaning loud goes viral as roommate films shock on her face (WATCH)

Legon student moaning

Bride caught pants down in a doggy style with her ex-boyfriend during wedding reception

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Ghanaian woman allegedly finds penis tip inside soup after buying Tuo Zaafi (video)

Woman shocked after she was allegedly served with a man’s prick as meat at a TZ food joint

How Italian man killed his Nigerian wife

Pellizzar and Rita got married in 2018 (Italian media)