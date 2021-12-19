RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Vskit conveys the love this Christmas with #Vskitxmaslovepassing

Vskit will be donating gifts and over 1 million naira on the long run to put much needed smiles on the faces of orphans.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, popular African based short video app, Vskit, has announced her intentions to come bearing gifts this Christmas, by donating the sum of 1 million naira to one of the many orphanages in Nigeria.

It does not end there. A campaign will be initiated on the app itself and for every video entered by registered users, a sum of 100 naira will be added to the 1 million naira. This means that everyone has an opportunity to make a donation through creating a short based video which will go towards this good deed from Vskit. This will be as transparent as possible.

Ace Nigerian rap artist Ice Prince Zamani recently declared his involvement in the activity. This has added spice and credibility to the beautiful initiative.

Country Manager, Mr. Ajiri Agborua confirmed that Vskit will be donating gifts and over 1 million naira on the long run to put much needed smiles on the faces of orphans at the end of the campaign, considering that Nigerians love to resonate and be a part of helping the needy.

Vskit will continue to give back to the society in every way they can, especially during festive seasons and when it comes to children. ‘We will continue to be impactful and make our presence known across Nigeria and Africa as a whole. As much as we can, we will do our part to give back to the society’ Agborua added.

You can visit Vskit’s Instagram page @vskitofficial or visit https://bit.ly/3EZUt4X for in-depth information about the activity.

