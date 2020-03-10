It is in a bid to bring an end to the epidemic that authorities in east London are seeking volunteers to intentionally infect with the virus.

Reports say volunteers will receive £3,500 to be purposefully infected with the coronavirus.

After being infected with coronavirus, the volunteers will live in quarantine at the Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre in Whitechapel.

According to the Daily Star, willing participants will be injected with two common but much less serious strains of the virus.

Hvivo, the company behind the laboratory at Queen Mary, will be infecting 24 volunteers at a time with the 0C43 and 229E strains of the virus. It is thought these strains will cause mild respiratory symptoms and be much less severe than the coronavirus that is currently spreading around the globe.

All volunteers will have to stay in quarantine for two weeks, and there will be some restrictions placed on the participants during this time, including no exercise or physical contact with other people. They will only be able to eat and drink certain foods.

Any nurses or doctors who work on this study will have to wear ventilators and protective clothes while they are working in the lab or with any material that may be infected with the virus, such as dirty tissues or blood tests.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency will have to agree on Hvivo's plans before this experiment can take place.

This testing is part of a $2bn global effort to find a vaccine for coronavirus. Over 20 Covid-19 vaccines are currently being developed, according to the World Health Organisation.

Following the experiment, the most effective drugs and vaccines will be chosen, and these will be used on patients who naturally contract coronavirus.