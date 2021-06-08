Vivo launches V21 and V21e - The smartphones with the power to create “Delight Every Moment”

Bolanle Olukanni, a screen favorite, anchored the event as she took the audience through the various segments of the event and brought excitement to the event with her cheerful and good-humored personality.

The branding manager vivo Nigeria, Mr. Taiwo Disu, presented the rich history of the brand from its birth to its entry into the Nigerian market and the milestones it has achieved so far. The brand, since entering into the Nigerian market brand has been combining the best elements of technology and style to create an extraordinary life for young consumers. As a consumer-centric brand, the branding manager assured the audience of the quality of research and innovation put into satisfying the cravings of consumers.

The training manager outlined the features of the phone and presented the audience with juicy insights on the technicalities of the device - the 44MP OIS super night selfie camera for excellent night mode photos and videos, the 7.39mm physical build being Nigeria’s lightest and slimmest smart flagship device, 8GB+3GB expandable RAM for smooth performance, and a host of other features.

Fisayo Fosudo did an unboxing of the V21 devices and praised the unique and body design of the phones as well as the lightweight feel. He showed the content of the box and went on to test out the front and back cameras, confirming its ultra-stability.

The marketing manager for vivo Nigeria, Alex Nwaduba, did the honors of unveiling the brand new V21 series which was displayed in all of its glory on fancy revolving smart tables. He gave a rundown on the distinct features of the V21e and its impeccable style, reassuring users of its capability to meet their smartphone needs and take their crafts to the next level.

The launch which was tagged ‘Delight Every Moment' showed how the V21 series would bring nothing short of that to their mobile experience.

The V21 retails for N159,000 while the V21e retails for N129,000 and is available for purchase within all vivo authorized retail stores nationwide plus the vivo Nigeria official Jumia and Konga store.

