Giving that camera is an important and the most sought after feature in every smartphone, vivo has continually improved its camera offerings to meet up with the demands of its consumers.

As a brand with deep understanding of consumer need, vivo smartphone brand has unveiled the V19 – a device which excellent camera and video qualities on both its front and the back. The device is set to make its consumers appreciate the power of two using its brilliant Dual Punch Hole Selfie Camera.

The Head of Middle East and Africa Business of vivo, Jet Xu said that “V19 is a trendsetting smartphone built to complement young consumers’ lifestyles. Uniquely designed with a dual front camera that offers significant advantages for selfie lovers over other smartphones in its class, V19 is a breakthrough for the MEA market.”

DUAL PUNCH HOLE SELFIE CAMERA AND AI QUAD REAR CAMERA

The vivo V19 comes with a Dual Punch Hole Camera that comprises of a 32MP main camera and an 8MP super wide-angle camera. The front camera captures a wide angle selfie up to 105 degrees with a built-in AI algorithm that can independently correct wide-angle distortion between foreground and background for authentic and dazzling shots. These camera features will allow users capture their best selfie moments regardless of the time or place.

Also, the AI Quad Rear Camera comes with a 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera.

The front camera is also equipped with Ultra Stable Video feature and the rear camera has an Ultra Stable video, AI Video Filters, AI Video Editor and AI Image Matting for professional grade editable videos.

To complete the professional shot options, both the front and rear cameras are equipped with special modes to capture stunning photos at night. The front camera has a Super Selfie mode, while the back camera has a Super Night Portrait Mode. With the vivo V19, time is not a constraint to capture beautiful pictures.

Strong Hardware Performance to Ensure V19 Runs Smoothly at All Times

The vivo V19 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 712 processor with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM that ensures performance for applications and system can be operated smoothly at any time. Its 45oomAh battery provides long lasting durability while 33W vivo Flash Charge 2.0 technology enables a 0 to 54 % charge in just 30 minutes.

The V19 is also good for the gamers as it comes with an advanced gaming experience, featuring Multi-Turbo 3.0 for optimizing touch control and FPS stability, as well as an Ultra Game Mode with functions including Fast Screen Capture, Screen Recording, and Game Vibration

The vivo smartphone comes in Gleam Black and Sleek Silver.

ABOUT VIVO

vivo is a leading global technology company that is product-driven with core businesses including smart terminals and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users to the digital world by designing exciting and trendsetting smart mobile products and services which integrate technology and fashion in unique and creative ways.

As of 2019, vivo has developed its sales network across more than 30 countries and regions, attracting more than 300 million active users worldwide.

