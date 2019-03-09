Visa mentors 30 girls to celebrate International Women’s Month

These were Kemi Okusanya’s words at a mentorship session hosted by Visa for 30 young girls (each one representing a day in the month) from three public secondary schools in Lagos.

The session was organized to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day and was delivered in partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), an NGO focused on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs.

“Our strategy this year as we celebrate our 20th anniversary is to consolidate and build on our impact by partnering with new organizations. This collaboration with Visa satisfies that strategy as it offers an opportunity to harness some of the outstanding female participants in our programs,” Simi Nwogugu, Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria said at the event.

The girls and their teachers spent about 3 hours socializing and learning some practical life skills such as conflict management, building a career, collaboration and teamwork amongst other topics.

