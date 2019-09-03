It was learnt that scores of Ibadan residents gathered outside the Palms Shopping Mall, New G.R.A., chanting xenophobic slogans and demanding that South African businesses leave Nigeria.

An eyewitness according to report, said violence had broken out just before 6:00 p.m. outside the mall.

Confirming the report, Mr. Sina Olukolu, Oyo State Commissioner of Police said Nigerians were expressing their displeasure against South African businesses as part of the recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

Still, he said, he had dispatched teams from several police units to the location to forestall the outbreak of violence.

“Our men are on the ground to protect the area and ensure that no serious damage is done to the building,” Mr Olukolu said.

Shoprite is a major South African retailer with presence across Nigeria. Attacks against its locations in Lagos have also been reported.

An MTN office in Akwa Ibom was also attacked on Tuesday according to Premium Times. (MTN is a South African telecoms company, is the largest mobile phone operator in Nigeria).

In a similar occurrence in Lagos, police officers killed an unidentified member of the public during anti-South Africa protest staged at a Shoprite outlet in Jakande.

Recall that South African mobs launched attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, and looted and burnt their places of business in suburbs of Johannesburg and surrounding areas on Sunday, September 1, 2019, and Monday, September 2.

Three people were reported to have been killed in a fire started by a mob on an abandoned building in the Jeppestown area of Johannesburg.